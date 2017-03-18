3-Year-Old Survives On Spilled Cereal For Days After Mother Suddenly Passes Away

In truly heartbreaking news, a 3-year-old girl spent several days alone in an apartment with her dead mother’s body, surviving only on cereal that had spilled on the floor, People reports.

The child, who has not been identified by authorities, thought her mother was sleeping, said East Hartford Police spokesman Lt. Joshua Litwin.

Litwin spoke about the girls survival, saying that it was “remarkable.”

The girl was found Monday after a social worker went to check on her because she had not been to daycare for several days. After the social worker got the child to unlock the door, she discovered that the girl’s mother was dead in her bedroom.

Litwin told a local news outlet the child had been alone for “definitely more than a couple of days.”

On Wednesday, authorities identified the mother as Twanna Toler, 37.

Deputy Chief Beau Thurnauer said police are investigating Toler’s death, even though there were no outward signs of criminal activity or forced entry.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation. The young girl was dehydrated but otherwise in good condition, police said.

Authorities are currently waiting for the results of an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office to find out how Toler died.

