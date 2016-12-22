16 And Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Cause Of Death Is Suspected Overdose

On Wednesday, 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman died of a suspected overdose while visiting a friend in Pennsylvania. Her mother, Janice Fairman, said that Valerie had been making a serious effort to get clean, according to TMZ.

Janice Fairman said that over the course of the last five years, Valerie has checked into rehab on five separate occasions. However, she was able to stay clean.

The last time Valerie fell off the wagon was only a matter of months ago. During Janice’s final discussion with her daughter, she explained that Valerie sounded “way up” and “very good.” The two did not talk about Valerie’s sobriety when speaking for the final time.

The Chester County Coroner stated the cause of Valerie’s death is currently under investigation, but she reportedly passed from a suspected overdose. The former reality star, and mother to 7-year-old Nevaeh Lynn Fairman, has struggled with substance abuse for years.

In addition to her struggles with addiction, Fairman was arrested on charges of prostitution in 2015.

After the news of Valeria’s death surfaced in the media, her former MTV reality stars took to social media to share their condolences.

“How incredibly sad,”Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska tweeted. “My heart goes out to her daughter and family.”

This story is developing…

