10 Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Breakups

We all have a celebrity couple we wished didn’t call it quits.

It’s like we’re living our love story vicariously through theirs, or is that just me? Let’s be honest, you get a little heartbroken when one couple you’re a fan of ends their not so happily ever after.

Although Hollywood has this reputation for cursing celebrity couples, there have been a few who’ve surpassed that stereotype and at least crossed the line no one thought was possible.

In case you forgot a few of the biggest celeb break ups, scroll down for a list of 10 to refresh your memory.

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke were just a couple of lovebirds who had been together for 21 years and married for nine until Thicke was caught grabbing a booty scoop of someone’s behind in an elevator in 2014. That’s when Patton filed for divorce, one year after the singer’s career kicked into high gear with the hit song Blurred Lines and a spot on Real Husbands of Hollywood. And to think they almost beat all odds on the stereotype of Hollywood relationships.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Just when you thought Taylor Swift was going to get her love story, it crashed and burned — and it’s probably safe to say that she and Calvin Harris are never ever ever getting back together. Funny story, Taylor Swift was introduced to Calvin for the first time by Ellie Goulding — be careful who you introduce your man to, ladies! The musicians coupled from February 2015 until their breakup was confirmed by Harris in June 2016. How many of you wanted to see this one work?! I did!

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

OK, seriously! Why did this one have to end? If you’re a fan of the Kardashians, like me, then you understand why fans are rooting for Khloe to finally find a man who will treat her right — way to go Tristan Thompson. Anywho, I’m pretty sure America thought Lamar would be that one but instead they ended in divorce and it wasn’t an easy one — but then again, how many are? Instead, it took years for it to finalize because Odom was battling with health issues and like a good woman, Khloe sat by his side the whole way, despite their rocky marriage. Good news is, Khloe is now a beautiful mother to True Thompson and she’s just heavenly! You go KoKo!

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

So which one made you cry more? The Notebook or Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s breakup? It’s safe to say I cried for both but everyone wants to see a love story on screen play out in real life, and when that ended, a little bit of my heart broke. What happened to “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird?” Come on guys, don’t break our hearts like that!







Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Remember Bennifer? I do. You know what else I remember? Their movie Gigli they did together, but that’s a different story for another time. The Daredevil actor definitely has a thing for Jennifers but there seemed to be something special about their relationship. All good things must come to an end I guess.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

After eight years of marriage, the fun, quick-witted couple called it quits. The two have have been vocal on their split saying that “divorce sucks” but they’re managing to keep their relationship as friends, which make it easier to co-parent their 6-year-old son, Jack.







Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

If this wasn’t the most heartbreaking relationship, which split the public into two teams, I’m not sure which one was. You guys, people made shirts that read Team Jennifer and Team Angelina! That’s how big of a deal this breakup was and I’m not going to lie, a good part of me wants to see these two get back together. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were happily married from 2000 to 2005 until Pitt started his affair with Angelina Jolie on the set of their movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It may be 13 years since their divorce but rumors have been flying that there might be a chance the Friends actress and her ex hubby could get back together. Fingers crossed.







Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

I’m not even sure where to begin with this one. First, congratulations to Justin and Hailey Baldwin on their engagement, but was anyone else surprised by this? I was. I was really hoping that one day Selena Gomez would be Mrs. Bieber and they would have little Beliebers. Guess not. The on-again, off-again couple met back in 2009 but a year later they were spotted together eating pancakes at an IHOP in Philadelphia and the rest is history, along with their relationship. Sad, I know.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Shout out to the ’90s babes who lived for this relationship! Back in the day, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the “it” couple. No one else topped their relationship. They wore matching outfits — yes, the jean outfit was the absolute best — they were both pop stars and they were both trendsetters. These were the days before the Kardashias and before girls contoured their face. It was all about the butterfly clips and belly tops. These two made every teen on the face of the planet feel something when they called it quits, and everyone cried a river with JT.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

By far, one of the most heartbreaking splits and stories in history. The world was unsure how to feel about Princess Diana and Prince Charles splitting — are we happy for her considering it wasn’t a secret that she was unhappy in that marriage, or do we sob because divorcing is not what royals do? Then, to top it off, her tragic death broke the world’s heart. But through darkness comes light, and the light of her story is how the legacy of people’s Princess lives on. So much so, that her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry are both happily married and credit their mom every chance they get. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts.