PopCulture Social Call - Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval Feels ABANDONED by Raquel Season 11, Episode 3 RECAP

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is feeling abandoned by Raquel on his birthday as he opens up about the impact Scandoval has had on his mental health. Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz tries to get Ariana Madix to bring her ex back into the group - and it doesn't go very well. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 11, Episode 3 of Vanderpump Rules.