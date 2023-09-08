PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 25 Did Red or Jag Go Home in Last-Minute Eviction Flip BB25 Episode 16 Recap
Is the Big Brother house sending Red or Jag home in this week's eviction? See how their last-minute flip-flopping turned out, plus the crowning of a new Head of Household on PopCulture's Social Call.
Is the Big Brother house sending Red or Jag home in this week's eviction? See how their last-minute flip-flopping turned out, plus the crowning of a new Head of Household on PopCulture's Social Call.