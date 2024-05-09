PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Rayne Wants Chidi to Convert to ALIEN, ILLUMINATI Beliefs | Season 7, Episode 1 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is BACK with Season 7 - and the brand new couples have a whole lot of drama heading their way. Rayne wants Chidi to abandon his Christian beliefs for her less conventional way of thinking while Loren hopes to move to the Philippines to be with girlfriend Faith without telling her his plans. Tigerlily plans to marry model boyfriend Adnan the first day she meets him and Brian is looking for love that FINALLY works out with single mom Ingrid. All that and more on PopCulture's Social Call recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 1.