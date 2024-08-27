90 Day Fiancé: Michael FLEES Angela as She Vows to See Him in Court | Tell All Part 5 RECAP

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Tell All is ending on an intense note, as Michael finally flees Angela's home - and his marriage. The latest update from the controversial couple - plus other tell-all drama - when PopCulture's Social Call recaps part 5 of the Tell All.