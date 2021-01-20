Julia Rose's Instagram Was One of the Most Reported Accounts Ahead of Ban

✖

Instagram influencer Julia Rose admits that her page was one of the most reported Instagram accounts out there following her ban from the social media platform. While it's unclear why her page was banned, she still found ways to post to socials. During an interview with the Hollywood Raw, Rose admits that her page is often reported and that those who deal with pages being reported were shocked at how many times hers was called in.

"I mean, I remember when I reached out to one of the connections we had at Instagram, and they were like, 'We have not seen a page get this many reports at once in a really long time,'" she responded when asked how many times her page got reported. "My page is probably one of the top reported pages out there, I'd say, 100 percent."

Since the interview was conducted in December, this was ahead of her pages being deleted. When her first Instagram page was deleted, she created another one, but it didn't take long before that one was taken down as well. Now, she's heading to Twitter to do most of her posting. On Monday, she posted a post-shower selfie with her followers while wearing a face mask and a strategically placed towel over her body to cover up.

While it's still unclear exactly why her page was taken down, she does post nude or nearly nude photos regularly. During an interview with the New York Post, published over the summer in July, Rose opened up about her background and noted that she grew up in a conservative environment. She said, "I grew up in a conservative family, going to church. I wasn't allowed to wear a bikini until my senior year in high school." However, she took a 180 degree turn once she was allowed to start making decisions for herself saying, "I am 100 percent walking around the house nude. I live it, thrive in my birthday suit."

Best known for her stint on Are You the One, she's also known for flashing her breasts at pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series in 2019 alongside fellow online influencer Lauren Summer. She recalled that moment to the outlet saying it's one she'll never forget. "It was one of the top moments of my life. I'm still banned from any baseball games, but it's worth it. I've always chased adrenaline," she said.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.