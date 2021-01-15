Demi Rose Gets Comfy With 'Afternoon Tea' in Laid Back Photo

✖

Demi Rose is showing off her physique in a steamy new photo. The image that she shared to Instagram has earned her over 385,000 likes and counting. In the picture, Rose is drinking some "afternoon tea" while in a rather revealing, white sweater, and it appears she's not wearing pants. Fans flooded the comment section to reveal their thoughts.

"Afternoon tea [tea emoji] @boohooMANofficial have just launched a limited edition collection, onsite now [pink heart emoji]," she captioned the photo. "Is your body natural?!? Life if so I can't even believe how perfect it is [heart eyes emoji]," one follower wrote, while someone else suggested they have a Demi Rose tea, writing, "Need that Demi rose flavored tea [drool face emoji]." Hundreds of others used emojis to describe their thoughts on the photo.

Rose is becoming one of the most influential women across social media as she continues to climb past 15.6 million followers. In her jaw-dropping posts, Rose is bringing her momentum from 2020 into 2021. In a recent post, the 25-year-old modeled her apres-ski style in a cropped pink puffer jacket from Pretty Little Thing. Rose was made an ambassador of the brand back in October, and is certainly having an influence on fans because the jacket nearly sold out. Once again, rocking a steamy look, Rose wore nothing underneath and paired the ensemble with a fluffy white headband.

While Rose's life may appear as flawless as her photos online, the young model has battled with bullying. Because of that, it drew her closer to the internet. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she detailed how she shot to stardom at the age of 14. After explaining that she was "bullied in school" she "wanted to make friends outside of it so I ended up spending a lot of time online." When she discovered MySpace, is when she had her first taste of online fame. When someone created a fake Instagram account of her, the profile quickly earned 3,000 followers, which is why she decided to start her own.

She later signed with a modeling agency and her career then took off. During an interview with the Evening Standard, Rose said the fame she's gained and her large following "absolutely blows me away" adding that she "honestly can't believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."