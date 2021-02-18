David Dobrik Reveals Massive New Home Amid Recent Controversies

✖

YouTube celebrity David Dobrik just moved into a multi-million dollar mansion amid controversy that surrounds him. In a recent video he shared with his subscribers and fanbase, Dobrik surprised those in his inner circle, including actor Josh Peck, with the brand new house that he just bought. The huge purchase comes at a time where two people who used to work with Dobrik came forward about an alleged toxic environment they worked in to produce highly viewed content.

In the video, Dobrik surprises his friends with his fancy new home and takes his viewers on a little tour. Starting with the entryway, he showed off some fun features he has in his house including a wine room and a water fountain that pours fruit punch instead of water. He then showed a brief look at his backyard that includes a gorgeous pool and basketball court and then ended his tour by showing fans his podcast space.

While it's hard not to gush over the looks of his gorgeous home — which is worth $9.5 million according to E! News — many are having a hard time looking past the accusations that are being made against Dobrik. Seth Francois and Nick Keswani aka "BigNik" have stepped forward to share their experiences separately, but both on the H3H3 Podcast. Keswani said he felt more like a "punching bag" because of how Dobrik, and the others who were apart of the Vlog Squad, would treat him, including their fanbase, and Francois said he was encouraged to do things without his consent.

"I can feel her on the whole feeling suicidal part," he told hosts Ethan and Hila Klein according to sportskeeda.com, talking about his empathy with Trisha Paytas feeling suicidal after her experience. "For a long time I felt worthless being in those videos, like, 'What's the point of my existence because I was just treated like this punching bag. Everyone's just mocking me and I had a long look in the mirror and I was like 'wow, I'm really depressed.'" Admitting that he felt this way, he said his entire outlook on money, fame and success had completely changed from the start of his career to the point where he chose to walk away from the Vlog Squad, adding that he was grateful for his sad thoughts because it made him realize he needed a change.

Francois also shared his experience saying he was encouraged to kiss Jason Nash without his consent and that was a big part of why he decided to leave, labeling it as "legitimately traumatizing." "A large chunk of it being related to being in the Vlog Squad and being in David's content," he said according to the outlet in a separate interview. "I decided to move to Atlanta because when I was in LA, after dealing with that video with Jason, millions of people are misconstruing about my own sexuality and how I feel about participating in something that he didn't have my consent for."

He noted that while Dobrik never said that he must do a video or else he's gone, he said the pattern of when people would tell the YouTube star they weren't comfortable participating in something, they wouldn't get opportunities again or they would of a sudden not show up anymore.