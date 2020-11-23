American Music Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Midriff-Baring Sparkling Silver Gown

✖

Jennifer Lopez has absolutely owned this year, which kicked off with her performance alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl and continues to do on the red carpet. Heading into Sunday’s American Music Awards, Lopez was captured flaunting a sleek silver outfit with a plunging neckline. It didn’t take long for the entertainer to capture everyone’s attention with her latest award show look.

She also shared a few photos ahead of the event on her Instagram, even garnering a quick comment from her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The “Pa Ti” singer wrote, “AMAs vibe check. Let’s goooooo!” Lopez will be taking the stage at some point during the evening for a performance. Other performers from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles include Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Katy Perry, who will be taking the stage for the first time since giving birth in August. Taraji P. Henson will serve as the host.

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images, Getty)

The evening has a chance to belong to The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch — both have eight nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five. Taylor Swift, who set the record last for most wins at the American Music Awards, is up for Artist of the Year with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd.

As for Lopez, who had a bid to purchase the New York Mets earlier in the year, she has been busy with the end-of-year awards season due to the delay due to COVID-19. During the People’s Choice Awards last weekend, Lopez accepted the Icon Award. Afterward, she spoke about what this year has shown her, explaining how, before this year and everything it has brought, entertainers were focused on winning these awards and selling the most records. Now, Lopez said, everyone has seen “what mattered.” She spoke about carving out the career she has had despite early obstacles as a female Latina who had “to work twice as hard” to get the opportunities she did, “The more they said I couldn’t, the more I knew that I had to.”

In her career, the American Music Awards have nominated Lopez on seven different occasions. Three of those saw her come out victorious. Her first four nominations between 2000 and 2003 came up empty-handed before winning for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Latin Artist twice in 2007 and 2011.

The American Music Awards air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. For more on the AMAs, Jennifer Lopez, and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!