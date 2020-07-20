2020 American Music Awards to Air in November

The 2020 American Music Awards have officially been announced and will air on Sunday, Nov. 22 this year on ABC. The annual event honors artists in multiple musical genres including Country, Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack. Nominations and performers will be announced in the coming weeks as will details surrounding production of the show.

According to a press release, this year's event "will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen." Nominees are based on key fan interactions including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring, which are tracked in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com. The measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners including Nielsen Music/MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

Join us for the 2020 #AMAs Sunday, November 22 on ABC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YTLhBUuhwV — American Music Awards (@AMAs) July 17, 2020

The 2019 AMAs were hosted by Ciara and featured performances from Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett as well as country genre wins by Carrie Underwood, (Favorite Female Artist-Country and Favorite Album-County), Dan + Shay (Favorite Duo/Group-Country and Favorite Song-Country), Kane Brown (Favorite Male Artist-Country) and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Favorite Song-Rap/Hip-Hop). Taylor Swift was honored as Artist of the Decade and took home five wins, making her the artist with the most AMAs ever, a record previously held by Michael Jackson. The show grew over the prior year’s broadcast in total viewers with 6.7 million and gave ABC its biggest entertainment audience in Adults 18-49 on any Sunday night since the Oscars that year.

Along with Twain and Rhett, other performers included Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and a medley from Swift of some of her biggest hits. The 2020 American Music Awards will air Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.