ZZ Top Cancel Indiana Concert After Health Issue With Band Member

A health issue with one of their band members forced ZZ Top to cancel one of their Indiana shows. The band, which is currently in the midst of their "A Celebration of ZZ Top" North American tour, canceled their Wednesday, July 21 concert at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to reporter Brett Allega. Local news outlet Evansville Courier & Press reported the cancellation was "due to a health issue within the band," though no further information was provided.

According to Ford Center general manager Scott Schoenike, tickets for the show will be refunded, and it remains unclear if the Evansville stop will be rescheduled. Schoenike said Wednesday's show "was selling really well” for the arena prior to the cancellation. At this time, the rock band has not commented on the cancellation or indicated if they will head back to Indiana at a later date. The band still has a stop scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in Goshen, Indiana.

The band is currently traveling North America on their "A Celebration of ZZ Top" tour. The tour was announced in late June of this year and kicked off on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa. The tour is set to last through 2022, with stops in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, North Little Rock, Arkansas, Casper, Wyoming, Reno, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah, Cincinnati, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee, and several other locations. The tour will also take them to Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, where they will play on April 23 at the Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Center. Other Canadian stops include Kamloops, Saskatoon, Enoch, and Niagra Falls. The tour is set to conclude on May 14 with a show at the Mile One Center in St. Johns, Newfoundland. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, ZZ Top plans to add more dates to the itinerary.

"To say we're looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century," drummer Frank Beard said in a press release at the time, with singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons adding, "ZZ is coming on strong. Let's get it!"

The canceled Evansville show is not the first time the band has been forced to cancel a show due to health reasons. Back in August of 2014, ZZ Top canceled the remainder of their tour, amounting to 27 canceled dates, after bassist Dusty Hill suffered injuries to his hip after falling inside the band's tour bus. Live Nation officials add that Hill needed "immediate attention" to the injury.