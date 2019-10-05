Zac Hanson, One of the Hanson Brothers, Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Zac Hanson is recovering from a serious motorcycle crash, he revealed on Friday. The youngest of the Hanson brothers posted an update from the hospital as he is treated for several fractures and other injuries. However, he is grateful that he got off as easy as he did.

Hanson wrote that he was “preparing for a cross-country ride” on Wednesday when he was injured in a motorcycle crash. The drummer is now recovering from a broken collarbone, three broken ribs and a racked scapula. However, he is hopeful about his recovery.

“Nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming!” he wrote cheerfully.



Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for a cross-country ride. Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming! pic.twitter.com/Re1SATi02e — HANSON (@hansonmusic) October 4, 2019

The post included a photo of Hanson lying in a hospital bed, with a blood pressure monitor and other sensors attached to him. He still wore his usual jeans and t-shirt, however. Hanson included a screen shot of a longer note explaining what had happened. Thankfully, it turns out Hanson walked away from the crash on his own two feet.

“Thankfully, with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of [the] Tulsa firefighters,” he wrote with a fire truck emoji.

As for the future of the band, Hanson revealed that he will step back while a replacement keeps the beat until he is recovered. However, they prefer to do that than cancel any scheduled tour dates.

“We will not be canceling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton for the next few weeks,” he explained, “and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon!”

Fans responded with an outpouring of well-wishes and support for Hanson and his family. Many were grateful to hear that things had turned out well for him, and echoed his endorsement of motorcycle protective gear.

“I volunteered to support my community, helping save lives like yours, for 8 years. Thank goodness you COULD walk away!” one fan wrote. “I’m so happy you are here today for your family and friends and those of us who love you for your talents… and looks.”

Even with the relatively fortuitous outcome, some fans asked Hanson whether he would still ride his motorcycle after an accident like this. For that, the musician had no answer.