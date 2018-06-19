Rappers Remember XXXTentacion as ‘Enormous Talent’ and ‘Tormented and Disturbed’

XXXTentacion’s colleagues in the rap world paid tribute to the 20-year-old artist, who was shot and killed in South Florida on Monday afternoon. He was remembered as an “enormous talent” but also a “tormented and disturbed” rapper.

The 20-year-old, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Officials also confirmed reports that Onfroy was the victim.

Police are now searching for the suspects. According to reports, they are described as two black males who were wearing purple hoodies with long sleeves. The shooter allegedly wore a red mask. The get-away vehicle is described as a black Dodge Journey with tinted windows and black wheels.

Police also said a Luis Vuitton bag might have been stolen, suggesting the shooting was part of a robbery attempt.

J. Cole

“This got me f— up,” J. Cole wrote. “RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.”

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

Lil Aaron

Rock$tar Famou$ said he could not believe some social media users were celebrating the death of XXX, who had a controversial past.

“Someone being a terrible person does not warrant celebrating them being murdered in cold blood… some of u are truly disgusting,” he wrote. “To be clear I completely disavow x and have been very vocal against his actions but I personally do not believe a loss of life, especially in the context of a murder, should be celebrated.”

to be clear i completely disavow x and have been very vocal against his actions but i personally do not believe a loss of life, especially in the context of a murder, should be celebrated. — ROCK$TAR FAMOU$ (@lilaaron911) June 18, 2018

Juicy J and Mogli The Iceburg

Juicy J simply wrote, “RIP XXXTentacion.”

R.I.P. Xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

“Tormented and disturbed as he may have been, X was an extremely talented individual who impacted the world in his meteoric rise to fame,” Mogli The Iceburg wrote. “Deeply saddened by this.”

Man. Tormented and disturbed as he may have been, X was an extremely talented individual who impacted the world in his meteoric rise to fame.



Deeply saddened by this https://t.co/F6RIdpNS1X — tribe on the move. (@MoglitheIceburg) June 18, 2018

nobigdyl.

“I put my message in my song and pray that you are blessed @xxxtentacion,” nobigdyl. wrote. “idk what to say.”

i put my message in my song and pray that you are blessed @xxxtentacion



idk what to say. — nobigdyl. (@nobigdyl) June 18, 2018

Kreayshawn

XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges stemming from an October 2016 arrest at the time of his death. Kreayshawn said she wanted to see him tried, but said the jokes about his death are “disheartening.”

I was down to see X trialed and serve time. Honestly the jokes about his death are disheartening. I’m an avid fighter against abuse and have done my fair share of defacing of his album advertising in the past but, all in all death is not an answer to a cycle homophobia and abuse. — Papa Kreay (@KREAYSHAWN) June 18, 2018

Kanye West

Even Kanye West tweeted about XXXTentacion’s death. “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing,” West wrote. He also included a photo of the rapper.

rest in peace ??? I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Diplo

Record producer Diplo posted a photo of himself with XXXTentacion. “Thanks for inspiring me,” he wrote.

CRASHprez

CRASHprez wrote several responses to the news, saying XXXTentacion was “like 2pac to these youngins.”

i’m not gonna dance in the street over him gettin’ sprayed up in broad day, but i’m not gonna die on the “have some empathy! show some respect!” hill when geneva can’t even go to walmart and she’s probably the least safe she’s ever been even in X’s death.



pray for geneva, tho. — [michael.] (@CRASHprez) June 18, 2018

“X was a traumatized individual who traumatized others. the former informs the latter, but the former never excuses the latter,” CRASHprez added.

this man died at 20. we saw the whole arc.



“look at me!” was an underground classic which blew up even more off the strength of his mugshots.



these allegations BEEN out, yet he got signed for $7 mil.



he’s like 2pac to these youngins and that’s what it’s gon’ be no matter what. — [michael.] (@CRASHprez) June 18, 2018

Ronald Funches

Comedian Ronald Funches said XXXTentacion’s death should be looked at as a word of warning to his young fans. “Karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP,” he wrote.

No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 18, 2018

Sven Thomas

“This X news has me shaken,” wrote pop producer Sven Thomas. “wow RIP XXXtentacion.. wow. strange world we live in today.. i have nothing more to say.”