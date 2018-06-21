Harrowing Video of XXXTentacion Allegedly Punching Woman in Head Resurfaces

Following XXXTentacion’s death, a harrowing video has surfaced that allegedly depicts the rapper punching a woman in the head.

WARNING: Graphic video content here.

Shared by The Sun, the clip purportedly shows 20-year-old XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — punching an unidentified woman in the head.

The video is said to have originated on Snapchat, but very little is known about it.

XXXTentacion’s lawyers defended their client in the wake of the clip re-emerging, while also being careful to not confirm that it is him in the video.

“The actors in this video are obviously friends, and also obviously acting in jest,” J. David Bogenscutz and Jaclyn Broudy, XXXTentacion’s attorneys, said in a joint statement.

“You should also be aware that we are advised that the woman in the video has been located and has admitted that activity depicted was a ‘joke’ and not an ‘assault,’ ” they added.

The clip appears to have resurfaced due to it being reviewed and investigated by prosecutors who were preparing for a separate domestic violence trial the rapper was to face stemming from an alleged assault on a pregnant woman.

As has been reported, XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday, June 18, after leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The Broward County Sherriff’s Department has arrested one man — 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams — and charged him with first-degree murder.

According to reports, they have warrants out for the arrest of two other suspects.

Following XXXTentacion’s death, his fans have taken to social media to share messages of sympathy over the young rapper’s death, as well as thoughts on his legacy.

“[XXXTentacion,] My words can’t explain the pain I feel Ive cried copious tear day n night x inspired to be myself his music was so unique and different then other artist which made him stand out to my I’ve watched every x funny moment compilation on Yt to listen to his voice,” one fan tweeted.

Prior to his death, XXXTentacion was planning a large charity event in Florida that is said to still be happening so as to honor his “final wish.”