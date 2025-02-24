Wu-Tang Clan Plans Farewell Tour

Wu-Tang Clan may be forever, but their touring days are almost done. After more than three decades, the rap group announced its final tour — Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber — will kick off a series of 27 shows on June 6 featuring special guest Run the Jewels.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber,” said RZA in a statement. “This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

RZA continued of the upcoming shows, “On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

In addition to RZA, Wu-Tang Clan also features GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Late member Ol’ Dirty Bastard died at age 35 in 2004.

Wu-Tang Clan poses for a portrait on May 8, 1993 on Staten Island in New York City, New York. (l to r: Raekwon, GZA, Method Man; Ol’ Dirty Bastard, RZA). (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tickets for Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. More ticket information is available on the tour website.

See the full list of Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber dates below.