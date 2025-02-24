Wu-Tang Clan Plans Farewell Tour

Wu-Tang Clan may be forever, but their touring days are almost done. After more than three decades, the rap group announced its final tour — Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber — will kick off a series of 27 shows on June 6 featuring special guest Run the Jewels.
“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber,” said RZA in a statement. “This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
RZA continued of the upcoming shows, “On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”
In addition to RZA, Wu-Tang Clan also features GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Late member Ol’ Dirty Bastard died at age 35 in 2004.
Tickets for Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. More ticket information is available on the tour website.
See the full list of Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber dates below.
- June 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- June 07 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- June 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- June 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- June 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- June 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- June 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- June 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- June 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- June 20 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
- June 21 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- June 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- June 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- June 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- June 28 – Seattle, CA – Climate Pledge Arena
- June 30 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- July 01 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- July 04 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- July 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- July 09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- July 13 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- July 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- July 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- July 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center