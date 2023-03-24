Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why He'll Never Record a Van Halen Song

Wolfgang Van Halen is an accomplished and acclaimed musician, and he gives all the credit for his career to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. However, even though he was the band's bass player for many years, ahead of his father's death, Wolfgang now says that he has no plans to record or cover Van Halen songs with his current musical project, Mammoth WVH. "He's the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for him," the Grammy-nominated singer-guitarist said in a recent interview with Audacy Check In.

Elaborating on why he feels its best for him to honor his father in other ways, Wolfgang said, "So that's certainly very important. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute-just me existing and continuing to be my own person and my own musical space." He then went on to make a reference to Van Halen's 1984 hit song "Panama" to explain his point. "I don't think people realize that me just doing that is enough of a tribute and respect toward the life that he gave me, and the interests he instilled in me," he said. "I don't have to play 'Panama' in order to respect him, you know what I mean?"

Sadly, Wolfgang lost his father on Oct. 6, 2020 — at the age of 65 — after the legendary rocker fought a long battle with throat and lung cancer. Eddie had been first diagnosed with tongue cancer as far back as 2000. Not long after his death, Bertinelli mentioned that cancer eventually spread to his lungs. Wolfgang confirmed the news of his father's death in an Instagram post, writing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for."

"Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," the 29-year-old went on to write. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf concluded his statement, saying, "I love you so much, Pop." Eddie was the co-founder, primary songwriter and guitarist for Van Halen, a band that also featured his brother Alex on drums. Wolfgang later joined the band, playing bass and singing back-up vocals, in 2006. He has since stated that Van Halen will not continue without his father.