Why Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Song Choice Surprised Fans
When Brandi Carlile took the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend, she took viewers back in time. The Steve Martin and Martin Short-hosted episode saw the singer-songwriter not only perform "You and Me on the Rock" featuring Lucius, but also her hit 2007 song "The Story."
Marking her return to SNL following her October 2021 appearance, during which she performed "Broken Horses" and "Right on Time," Carlile's Saturday performance left some viewers shocked. Taking the stage to promote her new album In the Canyon Haze, as well as her upcoming tour, many viewers believed Carlile would perform some of her newer songs. However, the singer later shared on Twitter that "for some reason it just felt right to play The Story... ending this year honoring our younger selves. Maybe it's in deep gratitude.... or maybe it's because I finally do have some lines on my face. Either way thanks for giving us that gift SNL I will never forget it."
While Carlile's decision to perform "The Story" certainly left many viewers surprised, they were more than ecstatic when they heard those opening cords, with many flocking to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see some of the surprised reactions from fans.
'I screamed'
I screamed. Literally. Out loud.— Missy Pfaltzgraf (@MissyPfaltzgraf) December 12, 2022
"In no way was I expecting Brandi Carlile to perform The Story on SNL in 2022," tweeted one viewer. "So yes I am losing my absolute s- right now."
'Incredible'
This was incredible.— Peter Steinberg (@PeterSteinberg1) December 11, 2022
Brandi Carlile: The Story (Live) – SNL https://t.co/weX5C8r8pe via @YouTube
"Best performance on SNL, or anywhere, I've seen," wrote another fan.
'Instant tears'
OH NO THE OPENING CHORDS OF THE STORY BY BRANDI CARLILE STARTED AND I INSTANTLY STARTED CRYING #SNL— Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 11, 2022
"brandi carlile doing the story on SNL 15 years after its release. instant tears, what a f-ing song," added another fan.
'Pure joy'
The Story is the only song I know of Brandi Carlile so I was humming it before she came on, and then she started playing it ❤ #Snl— Katrina (@thekatsaid) December 11, 2022
"Yeah. Brandi Carlile's The Story performance on [SNL] is everything people are saying it is," wrote somebody else. "That was pure joy in a bottle."
Some fans dubbed it the 'best 'SNL' performance ever'
Me while Brandi Carlile sings The Story on SNL pic.twitter.com/4VqIePXaEU— 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊 𝙵𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@kristafarthing) December 11, 2022
"BRANDI. CARLILE. Best [SNL] performance ever. And she did The Story. Freaking Amazing," declared one viewer.
'Elated'
For some reason it just felt right to play The Story… ending this year honoring our younger selves. Maybe it’s in deep gratitude…. or maybe it’s because I finally do have some lines on my face. Either way thanks for giving us that gift SNL I will never forget it 🙏🏼🤘🏼— Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) December 11, 2022
"Watched earlier today too old to and teared up a little, feeling proud of you and elated for you, as if we were friends or something," one person wrote in response to Carlile's tweet. "Love that you played The Story, it's my fav."
'You blew me away'
The song that put you on the map! What an incredible gift for your longtime fans! Thank you ❤️❤️— Naomi Fingerhut (@wndrfulworld923) December 11, 2022
"As soon as you started, so did my tears. That's my very favorite song. You blew me away. I just sat there crying as you rocked the whole d- world," wrote another person. "Well played! Thank you for being you."