Why Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Song Choice Surprised Fans

When Brandi Carlile took the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend, she took viewers back in time. The Steve Martin and Martin Short-hosted episode saw the singer-songwriter not only perform "You and Me on the Rock" featuring Lucius, but also her hit 2007 song "The Story."

Marking her return to SNL following her October 2021 appearance, during which she performed "Broken Horses" and "Right on Time," Carlile's Saturday performance left some viewers shocked. Taking the stage to promote her new album In the Canyon Haze, as well as her upcoming tour, many viewers believed Carlile would perform some of her newer songs. However, the singer later shared on Twitter that "for some reason it just felt right to play The Story... ending this year honoring our younger selves. Maybe it's in deep gratitude.... or maybe it's because I finally do have some lines on my face. Either way thanks for giving us that gift SNL I will never forget it."

While Carlile's decision to perform "The Story" certainly left many viewers surprised, they were more than ecstatic when they heard those opening cords, with many flocking to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see some of the surprised reactions from fans.