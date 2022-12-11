Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Performances Completely Wow Viewers

Saturday Night Live featured singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as its musical guest this weekend, and she had audiences in awe. Carlile's performances clearly captivated the live studio audience, and viewers at home felt that energy as well. Here's a look at how her performances took social media by storm.

Carlile took the SNL stage this weekend to promote her new album In the Canyon Haze, as well as her upcoming tour. She performed two songs – first shocking fans by playing her hit 2007 song "The Story," then "You and Me on the Rock" featuring Lucius. Carlile did not employ any particular gimmicks to garnish the performances as other SNL musical guests have done, but in a way, this seemed to entrance fans all the more.

Carlile/s album In the Canyon Haze is available now on most major music streaming apps. She begins a concert tour on New Year's Eve in the Pacific Northwest, with dates all around the U.S. in early 2023. Here's a look at how her SNL performances took over social media on Saturday night and Sunday morning.