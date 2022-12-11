Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Performances Completely Wow Viewers
Saturday Night Live featured singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as its musical guest this weekend, and she had audiences in awe. Carlile's performances clearly captivated the live studio audience, and viewers at home felt that energy as well. Here's a look at how her performances took social media by storm.
Carlile took the SNL stage this weekend to promote her new album In the Canyon Haze, as well as her upcoming tour. She performed two songs – first shocking fans by playing her hit 2007 song "The Story," then "You and Me on the Rock" featuring Lucius. Carlile did not employ any particular gimmicks to garnish the performances as other SNL musical guests have done, but in a way, this seemed to entrance fans all the more.
Carlile/s album In the Canyon Haze is available now on most major music streaming apps. She begins a concert tour on New Year's Eve in the Pacific Northwest, with dates all around the U.S. in early 2023. Here's a look at how her SNL performances took over social media on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Career Sweet Spot
I have loved watching reach this point in your career where everything you touch turns to gold. Thank you for the throwback tonight!— benes (@StaceyBene) December 11, 2022
Many fans remarked that Carlile seemed to be in a particular sweet spot in her career right now, finally gaining some of the recognition she deserves. They wrote that this appearance on the national stage came at just the right time.prevnext
One of the Greats
no one better— ijustride (@mehuron) December 11, 2022
Fans praised Carlile as one of the greatest performers of our time.prevnext
'Real Musician'
Thank you !
FINALLY, an actual, real musician on SNL!— Mark (@OSBuckeye) December 11, 2022
So glad she performed her best song
Many fans feel jaded about SNL's musical performances, but they believed that Carlile had put up an authentic performance in spite of the venue.prevnext
'The Story'
In no way was I expecting Brandi Carlile to perform The Story on SNL in 2022 so yes I am losing my absolute shit right now 😭🖤— michelle (@lunzthetunz) December 11, 2022
I have had this song on every single listening device and sad girl playlists I have made since 2007. I love you so much, @brandicarlile— Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 11, 2022
Many fans were beside themselves when they realized that Carlile would be playing "The Story" on SNL. They hadn't dared hope that she would break out this classic.prevnext
Celebrity Fans
@brandicarlile you are incredible ! Have the best Holidays— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 11, 2022
Even other stars were in awe of Carlile's stage presence.prevnext
No Frills
You know what else I appreciated about Brandi Carlile’s performance on “#SNL? No superfluous stage dressing. Just sets up, sings the songs, and kills it.— Tom Brazelton (@tombrazelton) December 11, 2022
Finally, many fans voiced appreciation for Carlile's straightforward style on SNL, especially as so many other musical guests have recently employed big set pieces and gimmicks to make the televised performance more dramatic.prevnext
Paying it Forward
Happiness is seeing Brandi Carlile donning an @outsidechild13 shirt on SNL last night❗️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YuF5GyaDrP— Aimsel Ponti (@Aimsel) December 11, 2022
Finally, many fans appreciated seeing Carlile use her time on SNL to promote other artists, including Lucius and Allison Russell.prev