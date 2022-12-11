Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Performances Completely Wow Viewers

By Michael Hein

Saturday Night Live featured singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as its musical guest this weekend, and she had audiences in awe. Carlile's performances clearly captivated the live studio audience, and viewers at home felt that energy as well. Here's a look at how her performances took social media by storm.

Carlile took the SNL stage this weekend to promote her new album In the Canyon Haze, as well as her upcoming tour. She performed two songs – first shocking fans by playing her hit 2007 song "The Story," then "You and Me on the Rock" featuring Lucius. Carlile did not employ any particular gimmicks to garnish the performances as other SNL musical guests have done, but in a way, this seemed to entrance fans all the more.

Carlile/s album In the Canyon Haze is available now on most major music streaming apps. She begins a concert tour on New Year's Eve in the Pacific Northwest, with dates all around the U.S. in early 2023. Here's a look at how her SNL performances took over social media on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Career Sweet Spot

Many fans remarked that Carlile seemed to be in a particular sweet spot in her career right now, finally gaining some of the recognition she deserves. They wrote that this appearance on the national stage came at just the right time.

prevnext

One of the Greats

Fans praised Carlile as one of the greatest performers of our time.

prevnext

'Real Musician'

Many fans feel jaded about SNL's musical performances, but they believed that Carlile had put up an authentic performance in spite of the venue.

prevnext

'The Story'

Many fans were beside themselves when they realized that Carlile would be playing "The Story" on SNL. They hadn't dared hope that she would break out this classic.

prevnext

Celebrity Fans

Even other stars were in awe of Carlile's stage presence.

prevnext

No Frills

Finally, many fans voiced appreciation for Carlile's straightforward style on SNL, especially as so many other musical guests have recently employed big set pieces and gimmicks to make the televised performance more dramatic.

prevnext
0comments

Paying it Forward

Finally, many fans appreciated seeing Carlile use her time on SNL to promote other artists, including Lucius and Allison Russell.

prev
Start the Conversation

of