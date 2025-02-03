Who Is Performing at the 2025 Grammys?

Music’s biggest night is almost here, and the 2025 Grammys will be filled to the brim with yet another incredible lineup of performers. Airing on Sunday via CBS and Paramount+ live from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the ceremony will bring out some of the music industry’s biggest stars, such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, as well as the industry’s growing superstars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, to name a few.

Along with waiting to see who will take home the biggest awards of the night and be crowned the best of the best in music, fans will also be treated with performances from some of the biggest nominees of the night and some of the most popular artists in music today and in years past, and here is a list of who all is gracing the Grammys stage with a memorable number you won’t want to miss.

Billie Eilish

Charli xcx

Chapell Roan

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Stevie Wonder

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Lainey Wilson

Herbie Hancock

Brittany Howard

Brad Paisley

Teddy Swims

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Jacob Collier

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Benson Boone

Shaboozey

Additionally, E! News reports that there will also be a tribute to the life and legacy of the late legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga will also be performing a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires. It wouldn’t be surprising if there were some more surprises in store. The Grammys will help raise funds for those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles, as well.

As for who is nominated, Beyoncé leads the night with 11 nominations and is the most nominated artist in Grammy history with 99. Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Malone, and Charli xcx all have seven nominations, while Swift has a total of six. It’s still anyone’s guess as to who will walk away with a coveted Grammy Award, and it all starts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, hosted by Trevor Noah for a fifth consecutive year.

Prior to the awards show, E! is hosting a Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys. Live From E!: Grammys from the red carpet is hosted by Zuri Hall, Wells Adams, Keltie Knight, and Zanna Roberts Rassil. It will be a memorable night and a pretty entertaining one as well.