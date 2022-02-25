Whitney Houston’s Life Set to Become Next Big Broadway Sensation

It’s been ten years since Whitney Houston’s unexpected passing. Despite her death, her iconic status continues to be solidified through the hard work of her estate. The estate is managed by Houston’s longtime manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston. Since the “How Will I Know” singer’s death, there has been several special albums released, as well as merchandise and other collaboration. Now, on the helm of the first authorized biopic on the singer’s life and career to be released this Christmas, a Broadway musical will follow.

The film, titled after her 1987 hit single “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” stars Naomi Ackie as Houston. Also featured in the film are Stanley Tucci and Tamara Tunie. Pat confirmed the news in an interview with Variety. Per an official description of the biopic, it is a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”

To create the perfect musical, the estate has enlisted the help of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child producer Sonia Friedman. It’s part of a larger vision to expand her estate to new heights.

“Clive [Davis] will indeed be involved with the soundtrack,” Primary Wave founder and CEO Larry told Variety. Primary Wave works with Houston’s estate to execute such plans and has been a partner of the estate for three years. “He is not currently involved with Broadway show or Vegas concept, but he is always welcome to participate in anything we do involving Whitney and her music. He has been a critical partner in the movie project.”

Additionally, a MAC makeup collaboration, hologram tour, doll line, two albums, and more are currently in the works as well. A major campaign in 2023 in honor of what would have been The Bodyguard star’s 60th birthday is being prepared.