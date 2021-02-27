When is the Post Malone Pokemon Concert?

✖

Post Malone is headlining the virtual Pokemon Day concert on Saturday, Feb. 27. The online event begins at 7 p.m. ET on a few different platforms. You can watch the show on YouTube, Twitch or the official Pokemon website.

Pokemon Day is the anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green version in Japan, and this year is especially momentous as it is the franchise's 25th anniversary. Malone has been tapped to headline the celebrations, and by now you may have seen the ad where he turns into a CGI version of himself as if he has suddenly stepped into a video game. The Pokemon Company has pulled out all the stops to promote their new and upcoming Pokemon products.

Malone grips a Poke Ball and steps out into a stadium in the short ad for his concert on Saturday, but other teasers have come out recently as well. For example, on Thursday Malone released a cover of Hootie and The Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You," which was adorned with some 8-bit stylings clearly reminiscent of Pokemon's music.

Meanwhile, The Pokemon Company is not just relying on Malone to draw fans to the event. On Friday, the company hosted a livestream, where they announced three new upcoming games: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The first two are remakes of the franchise's fourth-generation of games, where players travel the fictional continent of Sinnoh to collect gym badges, compete in the Pokemon League and defeat Team Galactic. The games originally came out on the Nintendo DS in 2007, and the remakes are expected to be released near the end of 2021.

"The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places," the company said in a release.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was introduced as "a new approach" to the company's acclaimed RPGs. It is also set in the Sinnoh region but in a different time period. It is not expected until early 2022, so details are still sparse.

Finally, a new version of Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch is also headed our way, set to release on April 30. Fans got a new trailer for that game on Friday but few new details.

There could be more announcements and teasers coming on Saturday, or simply a celebration of all things Pokemon. Either way, it all kicks off live at 7 p.m. ET on the Pokemon Company's Youtube channel, Twitch channel and website.