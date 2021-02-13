Post Malone Creeps out Social Media With Animated Look for Pokemon Virtual Concert

Post Malone got a new animated look for an upcoming virtual Pokémon concert, and it is creeping out social media. The singer/rapper will perform a concert that will be streamed on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels but will feature the star in a Pokemon game-style animation rather than just in-person. A Virtual Concert Experience Featuring Post Malone starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 27. known as Pokémon Day.

The concert is part of Pokémon's big 25th-anniversary celebration, which will feature a number of other events and activities as well. "I've been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome," Malone said of his involvement with the event, per EW. While Malone is very excited about the big concert, Twitter users who've seen the ad for the event, wherein the singer turns into an animated version of himself, are not sure what to think. Scroll down to read some of the reactions.