Post Malone Creeps out Social Media With Animated Look for Pokemon Virtual Concert
Post Malone got a new animated look for an upcoming virtual Pokémon concert, and it is creeping out social media. The singer/rapper will perform a concert that will be streamed on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels but will feature the star in a Pokemon game-style animation rather than just in-person. A Virtual Concert Experience Featuring Post Malone starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 27. known as Pokémon Day.
The concert is part of Pokémon's big 25th-anniversary celebration, which will feature a number of other events and activities as well. "I've been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome," Malone said of his involvement with the event, per EW. While Malone is very excited about the big concert, Twitter users who've seen the ad for the event, wherein the singer turns into an animated version of himself, are not sure what to think. Scroll down to read some of the reactions.
This is horrifying— nelsondevereaux (@illwaukeean) February 11, 2021
"I can't believe this is real," one bewildered fan wrote.
Who on earth thought this was a good idea?!? pic.twitter.com/TcJXkXVwO8— Funfox151 (@Beagleboy4ever) February 11, 2021
"I like his music, but what the actual f— is this," someone said in shock.
how can I protect my family from this event— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) February 12, 2021
"Who asked for this though? Did someone from Nintendo America thought this was a good idea?" one user questioned.
therapist: pokemon trainer post malone is not real, he can't hurt you
pokemon trainer post malone: pic.twitter.com/jQ9yF5urTu— smoov (@smoov22_sonic) February 11, 2021
"This picture of Post Malone [celebrating] Pokemon doesn't seem right to me," someone else tweeted.
He looks like pic.twitter.com/9XEewpRwml— Nolan Ryan (@NoQuestionWho) February 11, 2021
"My mans lookin like a Disney character," a fan quipped.
This creepy to the max— Gundam_NeonOmen (@GundamNeonomen) February 11, 2021
"I was not ready for 3D Pokemon Post Malone," a Twitter user wrote.
I'm fucking terrified pic.twitter.com/pSOJr6UCjG— T H R I V I N G (@FriccJ) February 11, 2021
"Posty looks a little creepy," one last fan joked, adding a laughing-crying face emoji.