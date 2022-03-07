Music Festival Canceled Just 3 Days Before Planned Start

The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond [our] control, we have been forced to postpone the Wham Bam Festival,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “Refunds will be made available with an official announcement on how to obtain those refunds coming within a week as we work with Universe by Ticketmaster.” Customers can hold onto their tickets for the festival when it is rescheduled, or get a refund if they cannot attend.

“We are genuinely sorry for all that have been inconvenienced by this and plan to release more information over time, as well as an official reschedule the date, so please stay tuned to our social media pages,” the statement continued. Organizers also stressed that an email circulating on the web claiming the festival was completely canceled is incorrect. It was sent “without the knowledge or consent of the owner of the festival.”

It is forecast to be wet during the entirety of the festival, according to Weather.com. There is a strong chance for showers each day, and cooler than usual temperatures. Since the venue is an outdoor space, fans on Facebook speculated that the poor weather conditions were the reason for the postponement.

“For everyone that’s sad about this – I guarantee you that you don’t want to be stuck in the woods in NC in 27-degree weather with the rain,” one person wrote on Facebook. “If this happened, it would be the opposite extreme of Fyre fest. Good call on postponing. Thanks for keeping everyone safe!” Another commented, “Welp that’s heartbreaking, hope everything works out.”

On Instagram, many of those following the festival’s page complained that vendors were apparently told about the show being canceled before ticketholders. “Yo! People made serious plans we need to know if this is canceled for sure,” one person wrote. “R.I.P… Sad this won’t be happening,” another added. Festival organizers still have not posted the statement about the festival’s postponement on Instagram as of this writing.

The Wham Bam Music Festival headliners were The Disco Biscuits, G Jones, Lotus, and Papadosio. Other performers scheduled included Black Carl!, DMVU, Doom Flamingo, Whiva, Marvel Years, Orchard Lounge, Tauk, Toadface, Tripp St., Wrenkno, and Yheti. Organizers also planned to have a video game lounge, cosplay events, and comic-themed decorations for the stage.