We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Dead at 28

Kyle Pavone, the frontman for metal act We Came As Romans, has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 28.

The band, best known for songs “Hope” and “The World I Used to Know,” released a statement on Saturday announcing Pavone’s passing. No cause of death was given.

“Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans,” the statement read. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

The band did not go into further detail on the death of Pavone, but they did ask for fans to make charitable donations and thanked their fans for their ongoing support.

“In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week,” the statement read. “The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief.”

The band ended the note with a lyric from their 2016 song “Promise Me”: “Will I be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”

Fans and friends of the group poured into the replies with condolences in light of Pavone’s passing. Among the mourners were fellow musicians who worked with or encountered Pavone over the years.

“I’m so sad to read this,” wrote Stevie Aiello, touring member of 30 Seconds to Mars and We Came As Romans collaborator. “It was a pleasure getting to work with him and know him for a brief time. He was a talented and nice guy. My thoughts are with you guys and Kyle’s family, friends, and fans.”

Sleep With Sirens drummer Gabe Barham added, “So sorry guys. I love you so much!”

No more details concerning Pavone’s death have been made available as of press time.

