We Came as Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone’s Cause of Death Revealed

The death of We Came as Romans frontman Kyle Pavone’s has officially been ruled as an “accidental overdose.”

His bandmates and family revealed the news in a post on Twitter, saying that the tragic incident caused them to lose “our son, our brother, our best friend and our bandmate.”

“The opposite of addiction is connection. If you are feeling disconnected or lost, there is help,” the statement continued. “Please take action, whether that is talking to your families and friends, meeting with a counselor or joining a support group. If you are a friend or family member of someone who is struggling, do not be silent!“

Subsequently, the group announced the formation of “the Kyle Pavone foundation,” which appears to be dedicate to helping musicians who seek assistance with substance abuse.

“If you are an artist in need of support through your struggle, we have created the Kyle Pavone foundation in Kyle’s honor to help,” the statement added.

The foundation’s website states that is was “created out of love for Kyle by his caring family as a means for friends, colleagues and fans to remember Kyle,” and that “by donating, you become part of Kyle’s extended family.”

“The Kyle Pavone Foundation is a promise to serve and advocate for the musician community in their time of greatest need, providing hope and a means to carry on,” a bio section on the website also reads.

In addition to the news of the course of death and the foundation, We Came As Romans revealed that they are planning to hold an event at the Fillmore venue in Detroit, Michigan for the purpose of “celebrating Kyle’s life,” though no further details have been given.

In their initial statement announcing Pavone’s passing, the band said that “music lost another great.”

“Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing,” the death announcement added. “We will miss his smiles, sincerity, his concern for others and his impressive musical talent.”

Finally, they included lyrics to their song “Promise Me” — from the album Cold Like War — that say, “Will I be remembered or will I be lost in loving eyes?“

We Came As Romans are reportedly scheduled to go on tour with U.K. rockers Bullet For My Valentine, but as of yet there is no word on if they will still make that run of concerts.