VMAs 2020: Black Eyed Peas Fans Wonder Where Fergie Is During Finale Performance

The Black Eyed Peas lit up the VMAs stage Sunday night in New York City, but fans spent most of the performance wondering where Fergie was. While will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo sang during the group's performance to close out the awards show, fans on Twitter seemed to collectively forget that Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2017, with J. Rey Soul joining the quartet as her replacement.

Adding to the confusion over Fergie, the group gave an unusual performance that involved a giant spaceship and luminous crotches. The Peas performed their new song "Vida Loca" with Tyga and Nicky Jam as well as their iconic 2009 hit "I Gotta Feeling." During "Vida Loca," the band members' pants lit up as they thrust their hips to the beat, unsurprisingly sparking quite the reaction on social media.

Fergie officially left The Black Eyed Peas in 2017 when the band made its comeback, with her rep calling it a little break at the time. Fergie is "concentrating on her new album and can’t wait for fans to hear it," her rep said at the time, InTouch writes. Friend and bandmate will.i.am echoed the news in a statement which read, "Fergie is family and will always be a Pea. She is focused on her solo album which we fully support."

Continue on to see how fans reacted to the Black Eyed Peas' performance without Fergie.