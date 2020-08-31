VMAs 2020: Black Eyed Peas Fans Wonder Where Fergie Is During Finale Performance
The Black Eyed Peas lit up the VMAs stage Sunday night in New York City, but fans spent most of the performance wondering where Fergie was. While will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo sang during the group's performance to close out the awards show, fans on Twitter seemed to collectively forget that Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2017, with J. Rey Soul joining the quartet as her replacement.
Adding to the confusion over Fergie, the group gave an unusual performance that involved a giant spaceship and luminous crotches. The Peas performed their new song "Vida Loca" with Tyga and Nicky Jam as well as their iconic 2009 hit "I Gotta Feeling." During "Vida Loca," the band members' pants lit up as they thrust their hips to the beat, unsurprisingly sparking quite the reaction on social media.
Fergie officially left The Black Eyed Peas in 2017 when the band made its comeback, with her rep calling it a little break at the time. Fergie is "concentrating on her new album and can’t wait for fans to hear it," her rep said at the time, InTouch writes. Friend and bandmate will.i.am echoed the news in a statement which read, "Fergie is family and will always be a Pea. She is focused on her solo album which we fully support."
Continue on to see how fans reacted to the Black Eyed Peas' performance without Fergie.
who’s this girl singing Fergie’s part? #vmas pic.twitter.com/N1VWScapo8— zé ✨ (@cen_zay) August 31, 2020
BEP with a new lead singer. Spoiler Alert: she’s no Fergie pic.twitter.com/jIrdeuCsDb— Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) August 31, 2020
And she is singing Fergie’s part y’all, I CANT 😭 pic.twitter.com/LrbqZrhhNm— thee water bender 🥶🇬🇭🇬🇧 #BLM (@S_YLV_ESTER) August 31, 2020
THEY REALLY DOING I GOTTA FEELING WITHOUT FERGIE IM DONE IM DONE #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oElrCsDUFr— ambiance (@ambixcx) August 31, 2020
Hold up, when did Black Eyes Peas replace Fergie pic.twitter.com/F0JSohMnxW— thee water bender 🥶🇬🇭🇬🇧 #BLM (@S_YLV_ESTER) August 31, 2020
Me trying to enjoy the Black Eyed Peas without Fergie #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XnzvEKOvY8— Officer Boochie (@stawpfeenin) August 31, 2020
Um thats not Fergie?!?! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RdTsGW9I6c— I said so. (@charcekage) August 31, 2020
*the black eyed peas find a new female singer to replace Fergie*
Fergie at home watching the VMAs pic.twitter.com/vpBqVlN4RP— caleb (@palepikachu) August 31, 2020
Fergie at home right now #VMAs pic.twitter.com/wwhmT3ISsD— C. (@JamesonNoChaser) August 31, 2020
Not the Black Eyed Peas performing “I gotta feeling” ... WITHOUT FERGIE FERG...
I’m not crying. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/0Uk7zJlkuc— RCE (@moreofmaur) August 31, 2020
Glowing dicks and no fergie 👀— TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 31, 2020
someone explain tk me who thought that illuminating their pelvic areas and thrusting while singing “i do what i want” is as a good idea are yall insane #vmas #blackeyedpeas pic.twitter.com/7VJaPUhPVK— Michelle (@mashmademe) August 31, 2020
Why are they black eyed peas crotches lit up...? 👀 #VMAs #VMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/6IDJQalEqV— 🌙.•♫•♬ 𝕃𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕖 ♬•♫•.🪐 (@BlankSpaceProd) August 31, 2020
why are the black eyed peas’ dicks glowing i’m so confused— 𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐲¹ᴰ🍦// blue team♔ (@MDNIGHTSOUVENIR) August 31, 2020
Black Eyed Peas right now #VMAs pic.twitter.com/j084zOkpv6— Sebastian Quinn (@Seb_Quinn) August 31, 2020
The performance we really wanted for the #VMAs— TotallyFergie (@totallyfergie) August 31, 2020
We miss you @Fergie 💚 #Fergie pic.twitter.com/odXO78yy68