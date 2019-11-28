Black Eyed Peas Fans Wonder Where Fergie Is in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

The Black Eyed Peas performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, inspiring many fans to wonder what happened to singer Fergie. The music group rocked the stage during this year’s parade, which also included performances by Celine Dion, Ciara, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Idina Menzel, characters from Sesame Street and Santa Claus.

Viewers shared mixed responses to the Black Eyed Peas’ return to the stage without Fergie. Fans of the music group, however, remember that the group officially made its comeback in 2017 without the singer.

“You’re telling me The Black Eyed Peas are performing? Then where is Fergie??!?” One Twitter user commented.

1. Why are the black eye peas at the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade

2. Where fergie

3. Why is https://t.co/k6SOtDDdOS the only voice on the song #somanyquestions — Cheree C. (@Reeci51) November 28, 2019

Some fans even speculated that Fergie did not perform live with her former group because she is still recovering from her National Anthem rendition that was met with serious backlash.

“Where is Fergie?! I know she’s not still embarrassed about “the incident”… I personally love Fergie. Things happen,” one Twitter user commented.

“I thought the Black Eyed Peas broke up… And without Fergie, they’re down a pea,” another user wrote.

“Concerned that Fergie isn’t with The Black Eyed Peas reuniting at the #ThanksgivingDayParade. Like, are we punishing her after the National Anthem?” Another user wrote.

“but bro wheres fergie? its not the black eyed peas without her,” a fan pointed out.

Today I learned the black eyed peas exists without Fergie… and it’s not pretty — Jessica Bagdovitz (@Jessica6119) November 28, 2019

Fergie officially left The Black Eyed Peas in 2017, with her rep calling it a little break at the time.

Fergie is “concentrating on her new album and can’t wait for fans to hear it,” her rep said at the time, InTouch writes. Friend and bandmate will.i.am echoed the news in a statement which read, “Fergie is family and will always be a Pea. She is focused on her solo album which we fully support.”

The singer released her second solo album Double Dutchess in August 2017, soon after she separated from husband Josh Duhamel. The couple finalized their divorce recently.

Fergie also made headlines after performing a sultry version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that was met with an avalanche of criticism. She has since stayed relatively off the spotlight, focusing on raising her 6-year-old son Axl.