VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Shades Kanye West’s Infamous Interruption in Red Carpet Interview

It was 10 years ago when the MTV Video Music Awards saw one of its most controversial moments. Upon accepting an award, Taylor Swift was famously interrupted by Kanye West on-stage during her speech. West believed Beyoncé should have won the award.

Despite a decade going back, Swift hasn’t forgotten the moment. Prior to the show, the pop singer made another reference to the moment. She was asked about what her plans are for after the event, alluding to the fact that was a heavy favorite to be the bigger win of the evening.

“You don’t know that,” Swift started. “You never know what can happen on these award shows… as I’ve learned.”

It was a very subtle jab at West.

“You never know what can happen on this show as I’ve learnt” Taylor Swift, the queen of subtle shade #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HsDiPETAAb — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Ben (fan account) (@TS7Track3) August 26, 2019

This is yet another recent reference to that incident. In fact, this controversy has popped up numerous times in the past week.

Swift recently released a diary collection as part of a special package for her seventh studio album, Lover. In one of the entries, she shared a page she wrote the night of the interruption.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week,” she wrote September 2009. “Let’s just say, if you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMAs I would’ve looked at you crossed eyed. […] And if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’ Well… apparently… it does.”

While Swift and West are the two main players in this, Beyoncé became tangled in this mess. She spoke out recently about how that night also had an impact on her after all these years.

Van Toffler, who at the time was the president of Viacom Media Networks, explained the scene immediately after the altercation. He went back stage and saw Beyonce in tears, according to Billboard.

“I walk behind the stage — and sure enough there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying,” he said. “She was like, ‘I didn’t know this was going to happen, I feel so bad for her.’”

Swift also did an interview with Vogue where she opened up about how that moment still lives with her. She called it a very “isolating” and “humiliating” time of her life.