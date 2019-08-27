VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Fans Think She Was Faking Her Guitar Playing

Taylor Swift opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a recreation of her award-nominated video for “You Need to Calm Down” before taking things down a notch by performing the title song from Lover. This required her to bring out a pink-painted guitar complete with “Lover” written on it. While some fans were happy to see her pick up the instrument, others did not think she was really playing it.

just Taylor Swift and her guitar… opening the vmas…. this is so beautiful #TaylorOnTheVMAs pic.twitter.com/W0ZYQPqZaO — Brie 🧀🌈 – release week!!! (@Brielynn13) August 27, 2019

“Taylor Swift with the worst fake guitar playing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

“Taylor just gonna stop and start playing guitar like that. Okay,” added another.

“Is Taylor playing a wireless guitar or just pretending?” another wondered.

“I don’t like Taylor Swift, but she actually can sing and play guitar, which is why it’s disappointing to see her doing neither here,” another viewer wrote.

There were some fans who loved seeing Swift bring out the “Lover” guitar for the opening though.

guitar and boots? her forever favorite combo. 13 or 30 taylor will always always be that branding of boots and guitars, she will always go back to country vibes even with all these pop songs https://t.co/f9IWcHzEiS — 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 (@Kyliexxx_) August 27, 2019

“That performance was amazing! I loved the production of YNTCD but I also loved just Taylor and her guitar for Lover. Amazing performance!!” one fan wrote.

“Taylor just with a guitar in 2019. Has always been perfect and will always be,” added another Swift fan.

Swift tied with Ariana Grande for the most Video Music Awards nominations with 12 each.

“You Need to Calm Down” was nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Art Direction and Best Power Anthem. The song was also nominated for Song of Summer, which went to Grande’s “Boyfriend.”

“ME!,” which features Brendon Urie, was nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

Swift released Lover on Friday, and the album is already the top-selling record of 2019. According to Billboard, the album sold about 500,000 copies in its first two days of release. It is projected to hit 700,000 copies sold in its first week.

Lover has already had the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s Reputation sold 1.216 million copies in its first week in 2017.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images