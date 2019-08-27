VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Bashes President Donald Trump Ahead of MTV Performance

Taylor Swift is continuing to voice her beliefs. The singer hasn’t been shy this year when it comes to discussing serious topics. She took another shot at President Donald Trump prior to her performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards show.

She told The Guardian that she feels Trump has created a culture among the country where, “If you hate the president, you hate America.” Swift accused him of “gaslighting the America public” into that mindset.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” Swift told the publication. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

Earlier this month, in an interview with Vogue, Swift explained why she didn’t delve into the political landscape during the 2016 election. Swift said the media had made her out to be “manipulative” and “calculated” in her public displays, so she wasn’t quite sure her thoughts on the election would benefit anyone.

“I was just trying to protect my mental health – not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote. I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break.”

Since what she described as her disappearing, Swift has become very active in national issues. She showed her support for a pair of Democrats in Tennessee, which caused Trump to fire back at her and accuse her of not knowing about the current Republican in charge.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Marsha Blackburn] and let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Swift retaliated shortly after on Instagram, detailing how Blackburn’s voting record “appals and terrifies” her.

In addition to becoming active in politics, Swift has made her stance known on other issues in the country, including gender equality, equal rights and homophobia. A few of her songs from her latest album, “Lover,” which released on Friday to much fanfare, tackle those controversial subjects.

She is set to open up the VMAs on Monday night. All eyes will be watching to see if she takes any more political stances throughout the evening.