VMAs 2019: Lizzo Had a Giant Butt Balloon on Stage, and Viewers Can’t Handle It

Rapper Lizzo gave a jaw-dropping performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Monday night. While she and her dancers took center stage, she had a giant inflatable butt behind her that had fans at home in stitches.

The 31-year-old, who found success this year with her album Cuz I Love You, performed the hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

how are you gonna have lizzo with a gigantic inflatable butt and not open the show with it? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oZnLVznhvi — alex (@alex_abads) August 27, 2019

“Honestly WHO CAN TOP THIS [Lizzo] PERFORMANCE NO ONE [VMAs] you had me at blow up butt,” one person wrote.

“Daddy, is that a giant butt?” – my daughter, watching the #VMAs — see schrader (@Deers1) August 27, 2019

“my dad’s reaction to the giant butt on lizzo’s stage is making me C H O KE i love herrrrrrrrrr,” another added.

.@lizzo just took the #VMAs stage & let’s just say… it was good as hell 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/P9suvjINvd — billboard (@billboard) August 27, 2019

“Lizzo not only have an EPIC and feel good performance, but she is definitely Queen approved! Queen Latifah couldn’t sit down! I loved it,” one fan wrote.

“It’s been ~20 years since the start of the Peak Britney Spears Performance Era on the VMAs but I’m glad Lizzo is bringing giant inflatable butts to the stage for today’s youth,” one viewer wrote.

So I’m not saying the #mtvvmas are the best but I think the #Grammys could learn a thing or two and take themselves a lot less serious. Like where else could I see a giant inflatable butt on stage with Lizzo and then a Stone Pony performance by the Jonas Brothers? — Andrew Pugliese (@andrewpug) August 27, 2019

LIZZO just performed in front a giant butt and I have never been so alive — Gabi (@gabfra_) August 27, 2019

Lizzo was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Power Anthem for “Tempo” with Missy Elliott. “Truth Hurts” was also nominated for Song of Summer, which went to Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend.” She was nominated for Push Artist of the Year, but the award went to Billie Eilish.

Lizzo’s red carpet look also grabbed plenty of attention. According to Us Weekly, she wore 85 carats of diamonds, styled by Marko Monroe. The diamonds were paired with a bright red, breaded strapless Moschino gown and a feathered boa. The word “siren” was also written on the dress.

“It feels incredible,” Lizzo said of being nominated, reports PEOPLE. “I’ve always felt successful because I always did what I love. To see the world smiling and to the world love my songs, I truly feel successful as a human, not a musician.”

