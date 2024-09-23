REO Speedwagon Is Breaking up, Citing 'Irreconcilable Differences'

REO Speedwagon just got some really bad news. The band has announced that they are breaking up, citing health issues and "irreconcilable differences." In a statement, Neal Doughty (keyboards), Kevin Cronin (lead vocals), Bruce Hall (bass), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) shared the unfortunate news and clarified that the decision was not made lightly.

"To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he'd be back on tour... but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect," the statement began. "Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years."

The statement then added, "For Kevin's part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well. Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin."

Finally, the band announced, "It is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Doughty founded REO Speedwagon in Champaign, Illinois in the late '60s, with Cronin and Hall joining in the '70s. Amato and Hitt both became official members in 1989. The band has released 16 studio albums, sold more than 40 million records, and charted 13 Top 40 hits, including the number ones "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."

Currently, REO Speedwagon has a run of tour dates l;lined up from late October through December, which fans can check out here.