VMAs 2019: Jonas Brothers’ Lip Sync Was Extremely Noticeable, and Fans Are Chiming In

The Jonas Brothers have seen quite the revival in 2019. After going on a hiatus while Nick and Joe Jonas went on to new musical endeavors, the brothers got back together and have seen their new music climb the charts. With all the eyes back on them now, their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards drew some criticism as fans noticed an obvious lip sync.

The group performed in the home state at Asbury Park, jamming out to the their latest song, “Only Human.”

Nice lip sync, Jonas Brothers #vmas — Mariana Paes (@marianapma) August 27, 2019

i love the jonas brothers but that was so obviously lip synced… — ًriley loves pm (@ZIONWRLD) August 27, 2019

not the jonas brothers lip syncing … — 𝘬𝘺𝘭𝘦 (@inmyheadkyle) August 27, 2019

Prior to performing, the band told MTV how appreciative they are to be back singing for their fans in their home state.

“In a different way for us, we’re going back to our roots,” said Joe Jonas to MTV News. “We’re playing The Stone Pony here in New Jersey. We just waited for the right VMA to show up again. It’s a special venue, and so many iconic artists have started their careers here.”

someone tell nick jonas lip syncing while the other person onstage is singing live makes it extremely obvious — ⚡️𝔸 𝕍 𝕐⚡️ (@AVYDARLING) August 27, 2019

Also is nick Jonas lip syncing — brooklyn (@fromthehallway) August 27, 2019

the jonas brothers are reeeaaally bad at lip synching 😂😂 — ㅤㅤNoah (@noahfurz) August 27, 2019

In May, the band performed on Saturday Night Live. Unlike that of their VMA outing, the majority of fans were nothing but happy with their performance.

“Any time Joe hits those high notes…. I’m not gonna make it out of their concert alive folks!!!!!” one user tweeted.

The Jonas Brothers released their comeback album, Happiness Begins, in June. The record was their fifth studio and their first studio album since 2009. The songs “Sucker” and “Cool” have become quick fan favorites after dropping as singles.

Prior to that, the band rose to stardom on the Disney Channel after appearing the Camp Rock movies and eventually their own show, Jonas. Their first album, It’s About Time, was released in 2006.