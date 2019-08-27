VMAs 2019: Heidi Klum Goes Solo Without Husband Tom Kaulitz in Leggy Black Gown

Heidi Klum was flying solo and looking stunning on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Monday, showing off her signature long legs during a night on the town without new husband Tom Kaulitz. The supermodel rocked a shimmering, asymmetrical black gown before hitting the VMAs, which drew the eye with puffed shoulders and a plunging neckline.

Striking a silly tongue-out pose and throwing up the peace sign, it’s clear the America’s Got Talent alum was having a great time, even if Kaulitz wasn’t by her side. The pair shocked fans in July when it was revealed they had tied the knot in secret on Feb. 22, then held a second, more elaborate wedding in Italy earlier this month.

Kaulitz popped the question to his now-bride on Christmas Eve morning 2018, making sure to involve her children, daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, Johan, 12, in his breakfast-in-bed style proposal.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a friend of Klum told PEOPLE at the time of the romantic and inclusive proposal.

The morning of the 24th, “Tom went to the kids and asked for Heidi’s hand in marriage and they said ‘yes,’” the friend added.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” they continued of the big ask. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic