Heidi Klum Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Daring Dress at Cannes Red Carpet

Heidi Klum had some fans doing double takes this week when she had a slight wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. The 49-year-old model and reality star was at the Cannes Film Festival when the neckline on her elaborate gown slipped out of place. Klum bore the mistake with grace as always, and seemed to escape the situation with her dignity intact.

Klume was at the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant on Wednesday night when she accidentally showed a little extra skin. She stopped to pose on the red carpet in her yellow gown by Zuhair Murad, which had a crossed neckline and a billowing cape cut to look like wings. All was well until Klum raised her arms up high to display the cape, shifting her collar to show off more than she intended. Klum laughed the awkward moment off and the other attendees seemed to do the same.

As many commenters online pointed out, Klum has never been shy about nudity before. In the time since this incident Klum has actually posted a risque shirtless photo of herself on Instagram, and it's far from the first one. All in all, fans seemed to appreciate Klum's candor on this subject when they discussed it online.

"Well I think she is beautiful," one fan tweeted. Another added: "Why not? If you've got it, flaunt it" with a shrug emoji. One of the most blunt responses read: "It's just a boob. Relax."

Klum even made headlines for pushing the boundaries on Instagram back in February when she posted about her wedding anniversary with Tom Kaulitz. The two celebrated four years of marriage with some intimate photos, including a close-up video of them kissing in bed and a photo of them standing shirtless in front of a mirror. The post is still up on Klum's Instagram page with the caption "Love of my life," but the comments seem to have been turned off.

Klum's marriage to Kaulitz has generated a lot of interest with fans due to their age difference – Kaulitz is 33 years old while Klum will turn 50 in just a few days. Klum discussed their romance in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying: "I mean, I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it's beautiful when you get that back from your partner. And it's the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with."