VMAs 2019: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Reportedly Kiss at Afterparty

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron appear to have made their burgeoning romance award show official after the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday, with The Bachelorette alum reportedly locking lips with the supermodel at a star-studded afterparty after she walked the red carpet with sister Bella.

E! News reported that after Bachelor Nation was devastated to see Gigi bring her sister as a plus-one on the red carpet, she and Cameron met up at Republic Records party at the Moxy Hotel in New York City, where she partied with pal Taylor Swift. A source told the outlet that Swift gave the reality personality “a big hug” upon his arrival and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

The model and runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette have been inseparable for much of the summer, being spotted out and about in New York City for the first time just a few days after he was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. home after apparently spending the night together following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt.

The couple is being “purposefully coy,” a source told PEOPLE, but “their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time.”

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” the sourceadded. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”

Brown, meanwhile, has been keeping it classy when it comes to Cameron’s quick turnaround from their time together.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy,” she said in an interview with Extra earlier this month. “I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in.”

“I wish him well,” she added. “And I know that he does the same for me.”

