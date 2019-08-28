VMAs 2019: Coco Austin Suffers Wardrobe Slip in Sheer Dress While Hugging Blac Chyna

Coco Austin had a wardrobe malfunction during the 2019 VMAs, and had no problem sharing it on her Instagram. Austin walked the red carpet and showed off her curves during the event, but it was photo of herself cuddling up to Blac Chyna backstage that had fans talking.

The blonde beauty posted a photo of herself and Chyna on her Stories with the caption: “[Blac Chyna] Silly girls…” The photo vaguely showed one of her nipples, and it seemed to be a purposeful malfunction, as the photo is still live on her social media.

Austin’s completely sheer dress was the talk of the red carpet, which she adorned with jewelry to cover up some of the R-rated parts of her body. She walked the carpet with her husband, Ice-T.

Though the couple enjoyed appearing in Ice Loves Coco, Austin recently told InTouch she had no interest in returning to the spotlight full-time.

“I think we have enough attention, our way, and that was just one thing off the list that we did,” she said.

“The problem with reality is entertaining people with your life is a slippery slope,” the Law and Order: SVU star added.

Austin has been criticized for her social media use in the past for a very different reason, as some trolls criticized her photos with 3-year-old daughter Chanel, who also has her own account.

She and Ice-T responded to the critics during the WEtv Love After Lockup screening in New York City.

“If you don’t want to see pics, don’t follow,” Ice-T said at the time. “You know, the day she was born, we started because I knew, you know, parents are always showing pictures of your kids. And you make people sick. So I said I’ll just give her a Twitter page and Instagram page, and we can load that up.”

He continued, “And now she’s got almost 400,000 Instagram followers. And she don’t even know it.”

The couple showed up to the awards show, and also to Missy Elliott’s star-studded afterparty. Elliott was presented with the Video Vanguard Award after performing a medley of “Throw It Back,” “The Rain,” “Get Your Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control,” featuring original dancer Alyson Stoner.

Chyna made her own headlines during the special night after she walked the carpet in a dress remarkably similar to the one Kylie Jenner wore during her 22nd birthday in Italy. She also reportedly left the awards ceremony early after an altercation with a fan.