VMAs 2019: Blac Chyna Ditches Show After Argument With Fan

Blac Chyna may have made a splash on the 2019 VMAs red carpet, but she reportedly did not stick around for the whole show after an altercation with a fan. The reality star’s plans for the night reportedly changed suddenly after she was caught in an argument with a fan.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Chyna was “complaining an yelling” at the Pallini-spiked Italian lemonade concession stand because she was hungry and wanted a slice of pizza with her cocktail.

“I’m hungry. I’m starving. I’ve been starving all week, actually,” she reportedly shouted while dipping chicken fingers in sauce, according to the onlooker.

“At the same time, an overzealous fan who was trying to get a picture with Chyna came back to bother her,” the eyewitness added. “The situation escalated quickly into a fight, as Chyna didn’t want to take the picture. Chyna and the fan were yelling at each other.”

After the awkward fan encounter, the Rob & Chyna alum reportedly chose to leave the venue along with two of her personal bodyguards.

The presumed incident took place shortly after Chyna rocked the red carpet for the awards show, showing up in the same dress that her almost-sister-in-law Kylie Jenner wore in a one of her Instagram birthday photos during her trip to Italy.

Chyna paired the dress with long waves and matching pink pumps. The similar outfit had many fans on another level given the reality star’s complicated history with the Kardashian family.

Chyna shares daughter Dream, 2, with Rob Kardashian and son King, 6, with Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga. Chyna is also really close friends with Amber Rose, who previously dated Kim Kardashian West’s now-husband, Kanye West.

Rob and Chyna’s tumultuous relationship was a big media frenzy including their engagement in April 2016 and welcoming their daughter in November, before calling things off for good in 2017. Chyna has since sued the Kardashian family for getting their spinoff series canceled in the midst of their relationship crumbling.

The latest drama between the reality star and the famous family came after Rob’s lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to The Zeus Network to ensure Dream would not be featured on Chyna’s new series The Real Blac Chyna.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child’ … First and foremost, I would never allow her 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set,” Chyna wrote on social media back in July.

She continued with, “I would point out the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempts to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent.”

Just weeks before the latest drama, Rob and Chyna appeared to be on good terms.