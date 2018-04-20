Victoria Beckham Crushes Dreams of Spice Girls Reunion

According to Posh Spice, the Spice Girls will not be piling back onto their iconic double-decker tour bus for a reunion tour.

Victoria Beckham is putting a halt on the Ziga Zig Ha-ing and crushing dreams that a Spice Girls reunion may be in the works after Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) met up in February with original manager Simon Fuller.

“There is no tour, no more music from the Spice Girls, but it was great getting together with them,” she told Grazia, according to the Mirror. “We were just saying Girl Power is such an important message and how do we communicate that? How do we pass the baton on, how does that look to future generations? And that’s what it’s about with us. It’s not all about the rumours about going on tour and recording new material.”

Rumors swirled about the popular ’90s British pop group after all five bandmates met up at Halliwell’s house in early February alongside their original manager Simon Fuller. Though both Victoria Beckham and Halliwell have released statements claiming that the group will likely not do a full reunion tour because of their family commitments, the girls posed for a group photo that had fans freaking out for a Spice World return.

“Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x,” the captioned read, alongside hashtags “friendship never ends” and “girl power.

The band also issued a statement following their meet-up, suggesting that they are planning something special for fans.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the statement read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

However, Beckham was quick to dispel rumors of a possible tour.

“I’m not going on tour,” Beckham said in an interview with British Vogue in February. “The girls aren’t going on tour.”

She also addressed the photo of the band’s reunion, saying that “it was so great to see the girls…There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.