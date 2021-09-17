Usher Weighs in on Diddy Shading Jermaine Dupri

Diddy may not think Jermaine “JD” Dupri is worthy of going up against him in a Verzus battle, but Usher does. Usher is weighing in on Diddy’s shade gone viral toward the iconic Atlanta producer. It all went down amid Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s recent Verzus battle when JD challenged the Bad Boy Records label owner to a Verzuz of their own.

Both JD and Diddy, now known as LOVE, are super producers and artists themselves. A Verzus battle between the two could include hits they’ve produced for others and their own hit singles.

“Somebody let [Diddy] know I’m [thegarden] right now,” JD Tweeted on Sept. 14. “And he gon [sic] need some training for me.” But Diddy was less than concerned. “Beloved you my n—-a but your arms too short to box with God,” Diddy snapped back in a Tweet. “You aiint [sic] got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just biggie n [sic] Mary . But I do have the upmost [sic] respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w [sic] me.”

https://twitter.com/Diddy/status/1437986666950520833

Usher, who’s worked with both Diddy and JD, begs to differ. TMZ caught up with the “Yeah” singer while he was out in LA and he had a lot to say. “You think so,” Usher asked the pap. “I mean being a part of the hits that he (JD) has, I can’t say that. JD got plenty of hits and I think that Diddy does too. They [are] both my brothers.” When asked if a battle between Diddy and JD could top all Verzus battles thus far, Usher responds, “That can definitely be a great one.” He also sent a note to Diddy, saying a Verzus battle is more of a celebration of each other’s catalogs versus an actual competition. “I don’t think one is better than the other,” he added.

Verzus battles were introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 by Timbaland and Swizz Beats. They were the first to face off in March 2020. Since then, some of the biggest in music, including Brandy vs Monica, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, and Babyface vs. Teddy Riley have broken social media records.

In order for an act to qualify for a Verzus battle, they have to present 20 of their biggest hits. JD and Diddy have more than 20 each, whether it’s their own music or music they’ve produced for others. Time will tell whether they opt to battle it out or not.