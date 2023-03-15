Two Pop Groups Just Canceled Major Concerts

Fans of two South Korean boy bands are in for a bit of heartbreak. Both CIX and TO1 have canceled major concerts for various reasons, with CIX pulling out of their planned concert in Mexico as part of their Save me, Kill me world tour and To1 canceling their upcoming performance at KCON 2023 Thailand.

CIX was scheduled to perform in Mexico on March 11. However, shortly before they were set to take the stage, MyMusicTaste confirmed the show would not go on as planned "due to organizers' internal issues." In a statement, MyMusicTaste said, per Soompi, "after further internal discussion, we regret to inform you that the CIX 2nd WORLD TOUR IN MEXICO on the following date has been cancelled... We wanted to provide a great concert for all fans and the members of CIX, but it was cancelled due to organizers' internal issues. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused." The statement went on to apologize "for the sudden notice in regard to this matter and appreciate your understanding in relation to this cancellation." The band's scheduled performance in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 14 went on without issue, with CIX next set to perform in Chicago on Thursday, March 16.

Formed by C9 Entertainment in 2019, CIX consists of Jinyoung, BX, Seunghun, Hyunsuk and Yonghee. The band debuted on July 23, 2019, with their first EP titled Hello Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger, and has since gone on to release Hello Chapter 2: Hello, Strange Place, Hello Chapter 3: Hello, Strange Time, Hello Chapter Ø: Hello, Strange Dream, and OK Prologue: Be OK, their first studio album. They released their first Japanese studio album Pinky Swear in March 2022. The group announced their "Save Me, Kill Me" world tour back in November. The tour kicked off in Seoul in late December, with additional stops scheduled in Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

Just days after CIX canceled their performance in Mexico, TO1's agency WAKEONE Entertainment announced the group would no longer perform their scheduled stop at KCON 2023 Thailand, which is to be held on March 18 and 19. In a statement, WAKEONE Entertainment told fans, "we regret to inform you that the scheduled appearance of TO1 at KCON 2023 Thailand has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances of TO1's agency. We sincerely apologize to all fans of TO1 who have been waiting for this performance."

TO1 formed in 2020 by Mnet's 2019 reality show To Be World Klass. The band consists of Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, Renta, and Yeojeong. TO1 had been set to perform at KCON 2023 Thailand alongside a lineup that also includes ATEEZ, ITZY, TEMPEST, Kep1er, TNX, INI, GOT7's BamBam and Youngjae, (G)I-DLE, iKON, P1Harmony, Mbitious, xikers, and 8TURN.