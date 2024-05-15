Jennifer Garner Opens up About Her Pregnancies

Jennifer Garner feels she was made for motherhood! The actress, 52, opened up about being "lucky" with all three of her pregnancies during an appearance alongside Christy Turlington on a recent episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast supporting Every Mother Counts.

The 13 Going on 30 star, who shares daughters Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, noted that she had an easy experience with pregnancy. "I was so lucky. I had great pregnancies. I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky," she shared. "I think combined, I tried...all of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."

Garner joked, "Oh my gosh. I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," as Corrigan teased, "You shouldn't be saying that out loud!" The Alias alum quipped, "I'm not that worried about it. I don't really, I'm just saying, yeah, breeding. I was born to breed, for sure. Big hips."

Garner's appearance on Corrigan's show was part of a special five-part series that also included guests like Cindy Crawford, Amy Schumer and Bono, who all shared details about their own mothers and lessons about motherhood with a goal of raising $100,000 for Every Mother Counts in support of maternal care.

Also during the episode, Garner revealed one of the parenting lessons she learned from her own mother, Patricia Garner. "My mom always says when they're being the worst, that's when they need the biggest hug," she explained. "She has a lot of things she says, but one of them is, 'Anytime you can say yes, say yes, be very liberal with your yeses and save your nos. And that closing your mouth is worth a million nos.'"

Garner added that her mom is a "big believer" in not "going deep on what's hard." The star continued, "There's certainly been times in my life where I'll call her and I'll be going through something that is just so overwhelming for her that she will just say, 'Well, anyway,' and she changes the subject and I have to hang up and call my sisters because I've reached the end of what mom can do."