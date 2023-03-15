George Ezra 'Incredibly Unwell,' Sold-Out Arena Concert Canceled at Last Minute

George Ezra was forced to cancel his second sold-out performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday after he began to feel "incredibly unwell." A statement from his team shared to Ezra's social media accounts just 90 minutes before the show was scheduled to start explained that the performance would be postponed after Ezra was diagnosed with vertigo.



The announcement was made at 4:43 p.m. local time, less than two hours before the show's advertised 6:30 p.m. start time, with the 29-year-old Shotgun singer's team informing fans, "Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He's been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight's show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned." Ezra's team added that they "wanted to let you know as soon as possible," assuring ticketholders that "all tickets remain valid and please bear with us as we reschedule the show – we're very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight."



According to the Cleveland Clinic, vertigo causes dizziness and can make you feel as though everything around you is spinning. While an average vertigo attack only lasts a few second to a few minutes, in severe cases, people can experience vertigo for hours, days, or even weeks. At this time, no further updates regarding Ezra's condition have been provided.



The postponed Tuesday show came just a day after Ezra performed at the London venue the previous evening. Best known for hits including Green Green Grass, Shotgun and Budapest, Ezra is currently on tour promoting his third album Gold Rush Kid. He has already performed in Berlin, Prague, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, and Killarney. His next scheduled performance is in Leeds on Thursday, March 16 at the First Direct Arena. It is unclear if he will be well enough to perform at that time. Ezra is being supported on tour by Passenger.



This is not the first time the singer has been forced to postpone shows due to illness. In February 2022, Ezra was forced to cancel shows at the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House, and Edinburgh Usher Hall after he came down with chickenpox. In a video, Ezra said he was "miserable," adding, "it is all the fatigue and fever of the virus but you also want to scratch your skin all the time." He told his fans that he was "gutted" to have to cancel his performances.