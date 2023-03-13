Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing on Stage During Concert

South African rapper Costa Titch died this weekend after collapsing on stage during his performance at Johannesburg's Ultra Music Festival. The musician, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was 28. A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

According to local outlets and online footage, Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday, March 11 when he suddenly fell over mid-performance. An unidentified individual immediately rushed to his aid and could be seen helping lift him. Titch momentarily regained his footing before collapsing a second time. His family later confirmed in a statement shared to his Instagram page that the 28-year-old musician passed away.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name 'Costa Titch,'" the statement read. "It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth."

The family went on to say they are "faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves," adding that "the Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord."

Organizers of the Ultra Music Festival South Africa said in a statement, "We are devastated by the sudden lose of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend. Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa's amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival." The event's organizers concluded by sending their "thoughts and most sincere condolences" to Titch's family, friends and fans.

Born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa, Titch began his career as a backup dancer before eventually making the transition to music. His song "Big Flexa" made him a star across Africa after it became successful on TikTok in 2021. A remix version of the song was later released featuring musician Akon. Titch won Best Collaboration and Best Remix at the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards for his 'Nkalakatha' remix with Riky Rick and AKA. He recently signed with Senegalese-American rapper Akon's Konvict Kulture record label.