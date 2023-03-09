Rockstar Junnosuke Kuroda Dead at 34, Band Cancels Concerts

Japanese rock band sumika is mourning the loss of one of their own. The four-member band has canceled their upcoming shows after guitarist Junnosuke Kuroda died Thursday, Feb. 23 at the age of 24. At this time, Kuroda's cause of death has not been disclosed. The guitarist had been active on social media just a day before his passing when he tweeted about the group's new collection of music videos.

Sumika broke the devastating news of Kuroda's death in a statement shared to the band's website reading, "We would like to inform all of you who have always supported sumika. Junnosuke Kuroda, guitarist and chorus member of sumika, passed away on February 23. He was 34 years old. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness shown to Junnosuke Kuroda during his lifetime and to offer our heartfelt condolences with all of you."

News of Kuroda's death was met with an outpouring of condolences. On Twitter, one fan wrote, "I love watching this band's live videos since they're always a happy bunch while performing... hope he's happily strumming away in heaven." Another person tweeted, "rest in paradise Junnosuke Kuroda," with a third person inviting fans to take part in "a moment of silence for Junnosuke Kuroda."

Formed in 2013 with Kuroda as a founding member, sumika performed theme songs for the Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Pretty Boy Detective Club, A Couple of Cuckoos, and Mix: Meisei Story television anime, per Anime News Network. The band also performed theme songs for the I want to eat your pancreas and My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- anime films.

Amid Kuroda's passing, the band have canceled their upcoming concerts and scheduled performances. In a statement, the band said they were adjusting the schedule after April 2 and would announce further details soon. The band had planned to host its solo 10th anniversary concert in Yokoyama on May 14, though it is unclear if this will be postponed. Screenings of 『sumika』～10th Anniversary THE MOVIE～ film documentary, scheduled for April 8, 9, and 10, were postponed. The release of the band's "sumika［camp session]『Sugar Salt Pepper Green』" mini-album is still scheduled for March 15.