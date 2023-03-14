Pop Star Has COVID-19, Backs out of Fan Events

NCT's Jeno has been forced to back out of several upcoming fan events after he tested positive for COVID-19. The south Korean musician, real name Lee Je-no, "received a rapid antigen test" on Monday, March 13 after he began to feel "unwell," SM Entertainment explained in a statement, per Soompi, confirming that "the results revealed that tested positive for COVID-19." No further updates regarding Jeno's health have been provided at this time, and it is unclear what symptoms he is experiencing.

The positive diagnosis came amid a string of upcoming scheduled appearances for the South Korean star. Jeno was set to appear at NCT DREAM's fan sign event, which was scheduled for Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14. However, the event has been postponed amid Jeno's diagnosis. SM Entertainment assured fans, "we will update you about the changed date for the relevant scheduled activities," adding, "we ill do our best so that [Jeno] can concentrate on recovery while considering the artist's health and safety as our top priority." New dates for the event have yet to be announced.

Jeno is a beloved South Korean rapper, singer, dancer, and television host. He began his entertainment career as a child as a child commercials model before being discovered by SM Entertainment when he was just 13. He went on to be introduced as one of the first members of SM Entertainment's pre-debut team, SM Rookies in December 2013. A year later, he made his first appearance as a member of SM Rookies, alongside fellow NCT members Mark, Jaemin, Haechan and Jisung.

Jeno, however, is best known as a member of NCT, a South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment that consists of 23 members and four different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV. Jeno is a member of NCT Dream, the sub-unit that debuted on August 25, 2016 with the release of their single, "Chewing Gum." The group released their first single album in 2017. The album debuted at number one on the Gaon chart. That same year, they were named as the official ambassadors for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea, and in 2018, NCT Dream was listed on "Billboard's" "21 Under 21 2018: Music's Next Generation" as well as TIME magazine's "25 Most Influential Teens of 2018." Since their debut, NCT Dream have released four EPs, six singles and two studio albums. The band recently wrapped their concerts in Bangkok, Thailand as part of their world tour "THE DREAM SHOW 2 : In A Dream." According to AllKPop, NCT Dream is set to release the English version of their second repackaged album title track, "Beatbox," later this month.