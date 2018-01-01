Music

Twitter Wasn’t Feeling Walk The Moon’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Those watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve on ABC tonight were not impressed with Walk The Moon’s performance. The group sang “One Foot,” then their big hit “Shut Up And Dance With Me.”

Although the group has plenty of fans online, the majority of the Twitter reviews were negative.

The group performed their songs in New Orleans. It’s the second consecutive year that Rockin’ Eve is featuring performances from the Central Time Zone.

Walk The Moon released their third album, What If Nothing, in November. They earned their first big hit with “Shut Up And Dance With Me,” which was featured on their second album, 2014’s Talking Is Hard.

The group’s biggest fans were angry with the broadcast for cutting off “Shut Up And Dance With Me.” Co-host Lucy Hale was heard talking over them.

One fan was truly offended.

