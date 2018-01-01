Twitter Wasn’t Feeling Walk The Moon’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Those watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve on ABC tonight were not impressed with Walk The Moon’s performance. The group sang “One Foot,” then their big hit “Shut Up And Dance With Me.”

Although the group has plenty of fans online, the majority of the Twitter reviews were negative.

Walk the Moon is so fucking bad live. #NewYearsEve2017 — Charles Faselle (@narles15) January 1, 2018

The group performed their songs in New Orleans. It’s the second consecutive year that Rockin’ Eve is featuring performances from the Central Time Zone.

I legit thought Walk The Moon was copying Die Antwooord, and I wasn’t feeling it. #NOLAxRockinEve — Jennifer (@Stitchpunk83) January 1, 2018

Walk The Moon released their third album, What If Nothing, in November. They earned their first big hit with “Shut Up And Dance With Me,” which was featured on their second album, 2014’s Talking Is Hard.

Is that dude from Walk the Moon rocking a mullet Mohawk? The end is nigh. #NewYearsRockinEve — merp (@HateByProxy) January 1, 2018



Dude from Walk The Moon has a mullet and no one is mocking him. 2017, you can die now. — Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilson923) January 1, 2018

The group’s biggest fans were angry with the broadcast for cutting off “Shut Up And Dance With Me.” Co-host Lucy Hale was heard talking over them.

I’m not trying to be rude but Lucy Hale is not as important as Walk the Moon — LINDSAY (@lh0ch) January 1, 2018

One fan was truly offended.

Offended because they were talking over Walk The Moon performing — Auld Lyssi Syne (@onealyssakaetes) January 1, 2018