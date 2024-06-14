TV Icon Who Gave Selena Her Big Break Dies: Johnny Canales Was 77

The man credited with giving Selena Quintanilla her big break and introducing her to mainstream audiences has died. Johnny Canales, a Tejano TV legend, died at 77. Johnny, also a singer, was best known for hosting the show, The Johnny Canales Show. In 1985, 13-year-old Selena made one of her first live TV performances. She'd perform on the show later in her career. Johnny's wife Nora announced his passing on social media Friday, per TMZ. In a Facebook post, Nora spoke of his legacy in entertainment and community and also thanked fans for their support.

She wrote: "He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world."

Later in the post, she added: "Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built" -- while going on to ask fans to remember the joy he brought about.

In addition to Selena, Johnny introduced other acts from both Mexico and the U.S., including La Sombra de Chicago, La Mafia, Mazz, Intocable, Grupo Pegasso De Emilio Reyna, Fama, Jaime y Los Chamacos, Jennifer Peña, and more.

Selena is known as the Queen of Tejano Music. Tejano music is also known as Tex-Mex music, a musical genre that blends Mexican and US influences. It hails from Texas. She was murdered in 1995 before her crossover to pop music occurred. However, she is considered a fashion icon and music artist who put the genre on the map, even winning a Grammy for her Live alum. A movie starring Jennifer Lopez was released in 1997.

According to Billboard, The Johnny Canales Show aired on Univision Network for nearly a decade, beginning in 1988 and ending in 1996. The show was popular among Mexican households in the United States. It was later added to Telemundo in 1997 where it aired for a few years.